Attachment Reminder - Warn on missing attachment
-
I have a bad habit of writing an email saying I will attach something and then forgetting to attach it.
Other programs can warn you with a simple logic:
- If the mail contains the word "attached" or "attachment"
- But there is no attachment
- Show a warning double-checking what the user wants to do
What it looks like in Outlook:
-
greybeard Ambassador
It may be as simple as checking if there is an attachment and if not then showing the pop-up just to ask.
OK it sounds simple to me but may be more complicated than that…