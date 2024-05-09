Importing Bookmark
Importing Bookmarks manually from another browser to Vivaldi is a very difficult task. And another thing is, the imported bookmarks are added in a Folder "Imported From....", and no option to change to the main Bookmark bar. The main and important feature is missing, which may be a barrier to adopt Vivaldi as the Primary Browser.
@mrchamp Just drag and drop the bookmarks to another folder.
Keeping imported bookmarks is essential to avoid disrupting the current bookmarks. You can clearly see from where they were imported, and when.