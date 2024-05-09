help needed with notifications
hi, I cant turn on the twitter push notifications because the page appears blank for some reason. I have tried everything like deleting cookies, clearing cache etc. Nothing seems to work.
Vivaldi Version: 6.7.3329.26
Since when happens: May the 9th 2024
OS: Windows 10
@Zalex108 how can I change the notification style? I dont want the Windows one, I want the Vivaldi one that appear only in the browser, not the windows action center. I dont know how to switch it.
IIRC
Disable them on Windows
@Zalex108 when I disable them on Windows I dont get any notifications at all
@gnmbg
Hi, to my knowledge the Vivaldi notifications only appear if you install as standalone or for all user.
The default install use always the Windows notification system.
You can install a standalone, copy your user profile over and work further from there or test this.
@mib2berlin this actually worked, thanks a lot
@Zalex108 Twitter notifications still dont work, the page is blank even on another PC with a fresh new Vivaldi installation. Any ideas what could possible be causing this problem?
-
mib2berlin
@gnmbg
Do you meant this page?
If I turn notifications on in the Vivaldi site settings the page goes blank.
Try to disable it with the padlock icon in the address bar.
Make no sense to me but I don't use Twitter normally.
EDIT: The page looks the same in Edge.
@mib2berlin when I Block Notifications from the padlock icon the page appears just like in your screenshot. If I turn Notifications ON, the page goes blank like in the first image I posted.
@mib2berlin actually this is what I got just now
@gnmbg
Yes but it does the same on Edge.
Does this work for you at some point and stop now or is this your first try?
@mib2berlin it was working until today. I have been using it for months without problems. Today I deleted the twitter cookies and it stopped working. It works perfectly fine with every other browser - Edge, Brave, Chrome etc
-
@mib2berlin works on Edge
@gnmbg
Hm, I can add a screen shot from Edge where it not work but I guess this is not needed.
I am sorry but I am a bit out of ideas.
What I know from the forum is, the Twitter web developer change there page code often and this caused issues in Vivaldi.
Slowdown, videos not working or something.
We need simply a few more testers with a Twitter account to check this.
-
@gnmbg said in help needed with notifications:
@Zalex108 Twitter notifications still dont work, the page is blank even on another PC with a fresh new Vivaldi installation. Any ideas what could possible be causing this problem?
@Zalex108 really weird... I have been using it for almost half an year now and today it stopped working
