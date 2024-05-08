Hello. First of all i'l clarify a few things.

1: All the web browser and antivirus are updated to the very last minute updates.

2: The first scan of this vivaldi install returned no virus detection's. about a week later since the last scan there is now what amount to the entire program files vivaldi folder being infected with a adware virus

3: There is no user data site visits virus detection.

virus: Adware.Heur.ELEX.823B.vl

EXE, .SD, .log. .viv files.

The other chrome based web browsers including an updated vivaldi portable version on another drives work fine and are clean. All firefox based web browsers are clean.

This new vivaldi2.exe was clean but not after it's most recent update. I noticed it when glasswire notified me that the vivaldi.exe was changed. Glasswire certainly detected to trouble in a hurry.

I realize it could be a false positive but not the entire install folder and 99% of the install folder files as well. Of note Vivaldi was getting sluggish and i could barely even watch a youtube or twitch stream in 240p to 360p. I loaded up the portable vivaldi on the other drive and it works perfectly at 720pHD. Same for firefox and brave browser.

Loaris trojan remover and F-secure Nod32 both detected this virus so it's not a one off.

