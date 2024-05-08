I was putting off my latest Vivaldi update as the last time I updated Vivaldi the moment an update was available, I got a very annoying bug where half of my Youtube thumbnails wouldn't show up at all whatsoever and it persisted until the next update fixed it, which was around 5-7 days iirc.

Vivaldi decided to update itself after I shut down my computer, and now the UI for right clicking + bookmarks is ridiculously large? I've taken a cropped screenshot of both the right click UI and bookmark UI below:

The UI used to look like this, for reference (photos are from vivaldi's own help section for bookmarks and then this vivaldi forum thread from 2023):

As you can see, the UI was much slimmer and less obtrusive. Is there any way I can undo this? I didn't see the ability to revert or undo the change in settings for bookmarks, and if it's a UI-related setting I wouldn't know what to change.

I left Opera behind for ugly, overly bubbly and large UI changes, so it's pretty frustrating to see the same thing happen with Vivaldi about a year later when I chose Vivaldi as my new browser because it had a similar look to Opera before that update.