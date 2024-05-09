How to save password tabs and workspaces for backup
Vivaldi for Linux
Hello,
How can I save my password tabs AND especially my workspaces to avoid having to start all over again on a new linux installation or to install everything on another computer? Is this possible?
Thanks you
Cdt
Hiya @domi77
Are you asking how to save your Vivaldi user account information and transfer it to another instance of Vivaldi?
Could you describe your exact situation and your ultimate goal? It might help me have the context needed to help you here.
Hi,
Use Sync and follow below
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
hello,
I am going to install Linux Kubuntu on another computer and I would like to recover my workspaces to avoid redoing everything because I have a lot of workspace, with synchronization I recover my tabs but not the workspaces with their content and passwords. this is what I'm looking for and I haven't found any answers.
Thank you for your help,
best regards
Regarding passwords are already pointed on the linked info.
For WS,
You will need to copy paste the Sessions Folders and a part of Preferences.
Actually,
Copy/Paste would work except for Passwords and Extensions.
@Zalex108 ok thanks
@domi77 Copy to new Linux user
- config files of GNOME keyring or KDE wallet
- Vivaldi profile folder
See https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/Web/Browser/Vivaldi/linux-backup-restore-login-database