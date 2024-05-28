Mail Panel | Expanded Accounts
-
Hi,
On some Profiles, the Built-in V Mail Client shows the Accounts expanded.
They can be collapsed but, once the Panel Closes/Opens or V Restarts, the Mail Accounts appears Expanded again.
On other Profiles they appear as left before, collapsed.
Actually, this happens with all the entries as well, but those are hidden.
The Storage/ext has been deleted
Ideas?
Thanks
-
edwardp Ambassador
Using the Linux version:
If I open one of the accounts (displaying the IMAP folders), close Vivaldi, then reopen it, the account remains open. I believe this is the normal behavior of the mail client, as I have always seen it this way.
As to the first screenshot above, I see the same when right-clicking one of the e-mail account root folders, again, I believe it's the expected behavior.
-
Hi
1st screen is to explain what is shown since all appears Expanded.
I don't care for the rest of entries.
The problem is that, collapsing the Mail Accounts they restores Expanded.
-
edwardp Ambassador
@Zalex108 OK. I'm not experiencing that here under Linux. The status of each account (expanded/closed) is persistent between sessions.
-
Yes,
That's the way it should be, but IDK where's the problem on that profile.
I have to take some time to compare 2 Preferences to try to find the related setting, if exists, and add it to the failing profile.
-
I've compared the Vivaldi branch regarding Mail, Panels, Toolbars...
Couldn't find any entry related to Mail and Fold/Expand/Collapse/Tree