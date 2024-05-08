Expanded Mail
Hi,
On some Profiles, the Built-in V Mail Client shows the Accounts expanded.
They can be collapsed but, once the Panel Closes/Opens or V Restarts, the Mail Accounts appears Expanded again.
On other Profiles they appear as left before, collapsed.
Actually, this happens with all the entries as well, but those are hidden.
The Storage/ext has been deleted
Ideas?
Thanks
edwardp Ambassador
Using the Linux version:
If I open one of the accounts (displaying the IMAP folders), close Vivaldi, then reopen it, the account remains open. I believe this is the normal behavior of the mail client, as I have always seen it this way.
As to the first screenshot above, I see the same when right-clicking one of the e-mail account root folders, again, I believe it's the expected behavior.
Hi
1st screens to explain what is shown since all appears Expand.
I don't care for the rest of entries.
The problem is that collapsing the Accounts the restore Expanded.
edwardp Ambassador
@Zalex108 OK. I'm not experiencing that here under Linux. The status of each account (expanded/closed) is persistent between sessions.