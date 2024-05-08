Address Bar Results
edjunior022
I want to get rid of this site!
(Firstly forgive me if the text is a little confusing as English is not my native language and I am using a translator)
I am a person who consumes a lot of the YouTube website, it is already favorited in my browser, when I just type ''Y'' in the search bar the YouTube link appears automatically and I just need to press Enter.
But what's bothering me is that now when I just type ''Y'' this Yelp website appears, which I don't even remember accessing, maybe I only entered it once, I've already gone to the history ( Ctrl+H ) and I deleted everything I had but it just didn't do anything, whenever I type ''Y'' in the search bar this damn Yelp site appears for me.
How do I resolve this?
Hi,
I guess is related to Direct Match
Change the possitions to achive your object.
edjunior022
@Zalex108 Thank you very much, this solved my problem