The option to assign new keys to any function is great. If you have a multi-button mouse, it's then possible to rapidly and conveniently access those functions. (Or you can assign to single shortcut keys on the keyboard, if you have any spare). Many of these functions can be placed in bilateral pairs (either one or the other but not a 3rd option), for example:

show-thumbnail / show-detail

window maximise / restore [NB this is different to Fullscreen-on/Fullscreen-off]

Tile / Untile

So each of these pairs require TWO hardware key assignments.

But if each key assignment line in Vivaldi has a 2nd column with the stateful REVERT option, we can perform the same functionality with a single key.

For example, if we want to tile and untile our tab stack, and always want vertical tiling, we can put:

Tile Vertically = Ctrl + F9 REVERTABLE? Yes

In other words, pressing Ctrl+F9 Tiles the tab stack, but pressing it again (when it is already in that state) Untiles the tab stack.

4. Advantages

(a) I browsed thru the feature requests and noticed that this feature will satisfy several particular requests in a generic way.

(b) This will allow me to greatly increase the number of functions I can assign to my mouse (I have an 11 button mouse)

5. Observations