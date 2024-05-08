Keyboard Customisation: Offer a REVERTABLE option - thus doubling the number of functions that can be used
-
- The option to assign new keys to any function is great.
- If you have a multi-button mouse, it's then possible to rapidly and conveniently access those functions. (Or you can assign to single shortcut keys on the keyboard, if you have any spare).
- Many of these functions can be placed in bilateral pairs (either one or the other but not a 3rd option), for example:
- show-thumbnail / show-detail
- window maximise / restore [NB this is different to Fullscreen-on/Fullscreen-off]
- Tile / Untile
So each of these pairs require TWO hardware key assignments.
But if each key assignment line in Vivaldi has a 2nd column with the stateful REVERT option, we can perform the same functionality with a single key.
For example, if we want to tile and untile our tab stack, and always want vertical tiling, we can put:
- Tile Vertically = Ctrl + F9 REVERTABLE? Yes
In other words, pressing Ctrl+F9 Tiles the tab stack, but pressing it again (when it is already in that state) Untiles the tab stack.
4. Advantages
(a) I browsed thru the feature requests and noticed that this feature will satisfy several particular requests in a generic way.
(b) This will allow me to greatly increase the number of functions I can assign to my mouse (I have an 11 button mouse)
5. Observations
- Obviously page-up/page down is not one of these pairs, because after doing a page down, you may want to do it again. But after tiling, the only thing you could want to do (tiling wise) is untile.
- Vivaldi has already implemented this with, for example, Ctrl-B for show/hide bookmarks. I'm just suggesting to do this in a generic way.