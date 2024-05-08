Minor update (3) for Vivaldi Desktop Browser 6.7
Ruarí Vivaldi Team
This update includes security fixes from Chromium upstream and resolves three other serious bugs.
@Ruarí
rodolfodeochang
Fifth. Thanks for restoring start-up on multiple Windows desktops issue.
carlinhosnewstyle
Due to the amount of comments, people here always wait longer for the snapshot version.
There were few comments today, when the snapshot comes out, a lot of people come here to comment.
I only use SNAPSHOT on my PC, I think it's better because updates and corrections come more quickly.
Actually, it should be since the second 6.7 minor update
