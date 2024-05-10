Sadly, I will be leaving Vivaldi...BUT NOW I'm back after some fixes.
I have work to do & Vivaldi is crashing constantly & consistently since v6.7 appeared on the scene.
The program just won't open no matter what I've tried w my limited knowledge and w a lot of help from this wonderful community. I know (I think I know -- or at least hope-- that the developers have given this issue some priority and are working on it. I am not alone with this problem as others have reported the same situation.
I guess I'll check back every once in a while to see what's going on but for now, I'm on Edge (in more ways than one). Best wishes to you, all.
@janrif Sad to read this.
I hope you will come back when the instability of Vivaldi is fixed.
I wish you the best.
@janrif I'm sorry to hear... Hopefully we'll see you back soon!
I didn't read your other posts, but I assume you have already tried a complete reinstall of Viv 6.7? And why not simply install Vivaldi 6.6? I have been using Viv 6.1 for the last months because I had performance issues on Viv 6.4 and 6.6. As long as your system is properly secured, it shouldn't cause any problems.
Also, check out this post. This way you can always continue to use older versions in case of problems with newer versions, without having to downgrade, which isn't even possible, since downgrading will cause problems.
@RasheedHolland You inspired me to try one last time so, I deleted all Vivaldi references in the registry and tried -- again -- to install v6.7 and, Vivaldi immediately crashed. So, with your suggestion in mind, I installed a stand alone Vivaldi v6.6 and Vivaldi held so I'm up and running again. Let's see how long this lasts.
@DoctorG @RasheedHolland @gmg @daniel IMO, I'd say there is definitely a problem with v6.7
@janrif Hi - one thing I can't understand is why you insist on running on the Snapshot releases. Snapshots are by definition unstable and buggy.
Especially after major releases the Stable branch gets the critical updates first, while Snapshot users have to wait for the next round of testing builds for fixes. Currently the Stable builds are a couple releases ahead of the Snapshots.
Running Snapshot/beta builds will always run the risk of bad bugs, crashes and possibly even critical data loss. For those not able to deal with that, and not able to secure their data properly through backups then Stable releases are recommended.
Also, since you seem to be a user of the Vivaldi Mail client, I don't see how moving to Edge or any other browser will help with that. No other browser has a built-in mail client. You'll have to install and learn another mail client as well.
I can't understand is why you insist on running on the Snapshot releases.
The same thing happens to me.
I like to be on the cutting edge.
the Stable branch gets the critical updates first, while Snapshot users have to wait for the next round of testing builds for fixes. Currently the Stable builds are a couple releases ahead of the Snapshots.
I didn't know that and have downloaded the stabler version. Also cleaned up my directory messes ands can now jump from one version to another in case I run into a problem.
Also, since you seem to be a user of the Vivaldi Mail client, I don't see how moving to Edge or any other browser will help with that. No other browser has a built-in mail client. You'll have to install and learn another mail client as well.
It wouldn't help but since I had no browser functionality, I decided to switch to Edge so I could get some work done until such time that it was safe for me to come home to Vivaldi..... which is where I am now. The problem I and others were experiencing didn't have anything to do with eMail; at least that was my case.
I continue to believe there is still some weird bug that's still in hiding until a developer tells me otherwise. Keeping my fingers crossed and relieved -- for the moment -- to be back in the Vivaldi fold.
Without more information we can't tell what is going on.
AFAICT the only information we have regarding your issue is:
One case in which we have seen that, we think was fixed in one of the minor updates of 6.6, probably due to security software being overzealous.
Another case involved starting Vivaldi with tabs that immediately opened HTTP Authentication dialogs, that was fixed in minor update #2, last week.
Re Snapshots, I'll just note that we have not yet released one post-6.7, so currently staying on Snapshot for production usage actually means being behind the current state. Feel free to test snapshots, but beware of the limits.
-
@yngve A review of my participation in this matter prior to posting
Sadly, I will be leaving Vivaldi
I was chatting w Daniel who offered the following steps
and resulted in VB-106321 & VB-106334
That was the last curative information I saw until you posted several days after my initial post (4 days ago) to which I say "thank you". Those of us who have experienced this latest crash are, no doubt, grateful that you found a possible cause(s). I know I am.
The experience also offered me the impetus to clean my registry of all things Vivaldi and to start all over again which I have done and I'm keeping my fingers crossed. So far, so good.
With all of the above, I think you may now have a more complete picture.
And while I have your attention (I hope), for months now, I have been asking for a drop down menu in the Mail Label function allowing the user to select multiple labels at once w/o having to open close between each one, which is a real PITA. TIA
-
@janrif you can download vivaldi 4.6 at: https://vivaldi.com/download/archive/?platform=win
-
@janrif Re VB-106321 we don't know what is triggering it, but it happens in Cookie related Extensions code (and it is an intended crash, an assert, by Chromium because the input values breaks the preconditions so severely that a crash would happen anyway). I would suggest that you test without extensions.
I don't know much about VB-106334, except that it is a duplicate of a another report, that seems to have some relation to dialogs (and thus could conceivably be related to the HTTP Auth crash I mentioned, but I don't know)
You might want to try some standalone installs and slowly test each component of your main configuration to see what works, and what doesn't. E.g. Some Extensions are known to cause trouble.
(And downloading old versions for any other reason than doing some testing for 5 minutes is !!NOT!! recommended; It is not a secure advice or action, @securely4024 ! )
-
@yngve Is just one version downgrade isnt it? are there significative security improvements from 4.6 to 4.7?
-
@yngve also you are the security expert on Vivaldi can i ask you something? I mean, there's a lot of talking about the insecruity of the web that some people recommends using the SuperDuper security mode of Edge. Is the web really THAT insecure? Are OS that vulnerable? Thanks!
-
We are currently on 6.7
So 4.6 is really old.
(1 mistype I could understand, but...? )
-
@securely4024 There are many possible security problems on the web, what that security mode does is disable some features, and enable some OS/CPU features that can protect against certain types of attack. Like all such changes they comes with pluses and minuses, such as reducing performance (which is why the user have to enable it, it does not come pre-enabled; also, AFAIK they have not upstreamed the functionality to Chromium). If I read the description correctly, most of the protection is against drive-by attacks injected into valid sites that might use undisclosed problems (zero-days)
-
@yngve Thank you for the follow up. I thought I was using the most current stable version but then I looked at Archive & I see 2 versions which is the latest that is listed, with the same number but different sizes (which is confusing) and I am on an even later ver# which is identified as stable (also confusing).
In this case, It was impossible for me to test the troubled version bc it kept crashing immediately on startup and I hadn't thought of installing an older version so I could see what might be going on. The test steps that @danial posted was extremely helpful & started me on the road to recovery.
I uninstalled 2 extensions that @daniel noted from the data dump & everything is ok so far. I am now working w stand alone version(s) as you (& others) have suggested so there is no confusion there.
-
yngve Vivaldi Team
Those builds are the 64-bit version (.x64 suffix), the 32-bit version (no suffix), and the Windows Arm64 version (.arm64 suffix). The archive list everything for the various Windows variants, and one need to know what one is going to fetch.
Also .24 is NOT the latest version (the archive does not list the latest), that is currently .26 which is downloaded from the download link (and would be downloaded and installed by the autoupdate for stable), and which automatically selects the right platform version.
-
@janrif Also, considering you are quite active on the forum but still want to use snapshots, there is not a really need of keeping the automatic updates enabled so you can get some feedback on the forum before updating.
And yes, standalone might be less affected from some specific issues having a smaller footprint on windows registry and system protected paths
Personally, I mostly update only to standalone RCs on the main machine.