@Pathduck said in Sadly, I will be leaving Vivaldi...:

why you insist on running on the Snapshot releases. Snapshots are by definition unstable and buggy.

I like to be on the cutting edge.

the Stable branch gets the critical updates first, while Snapshot users have to wait for the next round of testing builds for fixes. Currently the Stable builds are a couple releases ahead of the Snapshots.

I didn't know that and have downloaded the stabler version. Also cleaned up my directory messes ands can now jump from one version to another in case I run into a problem.

Also, since you seem to be a user of the Vivaldi Mail client, I don't see how moving to Edge or any other browser will help with that. No other browser has a built-in mail client. You'll have to install and learn another mail client as well.

It wouldn't help but since I had no browser functionality, I decided to switch to Edge so I could get some work done until such time that it was safe for me to come home to Vivaldi..... which is where I am now. The problem I and others were experiencing didn't have anything to do with eMail; at least that was my case.

I continue to believe there is still some weird bug that's still in hiding until a developer tells me otherwise. Keeping my fingers crossed and relieved -- for the moment -- to be back in the Vivaldi fold.