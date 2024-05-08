Bug: printing from PWAs causes freeze
I use Fastmail as a PWA (among other apps, it's such a great capability) and with the latest update I'm unable to print anything. Attempting to open the print dialog through any means causes the entire page to freeze with no error message.
I've reported it as a bug VB-106384, but wanted to mention it here in case anyone else comes across the same niche problem. Unfortunately, sometimes I have to "print" emails to PDFs in order to capture receipts. Luckily, it still works in the main browser window.