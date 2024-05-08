Put some tabs in address bar
I'd like to move into the address bar some tabs that I use to keep pinned. Is it possible?
I tried with webpanels, but they randomly unload, and the favicon doesn't update (breaking the unread count)...
@DavidBevi You can move the tabs into the address bar, but not individual tabs. What you could do is creating a workspace dedicated to these tabs and creating a button in the address bar to access this workspace. Would be an alternative way to handle things.
By the way, web panels don’t reload randomly, the load new when you hide the UI and show it again, or when you remove a webpanel that is currently open/selected.