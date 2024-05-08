A new start – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3348.4
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot addresses various UI glitches, regression fixes and includes a Chromium bump.
Yay,
VAB-9121seems to be fixed
Aaron Translator
WOW! We have entered 6.8
Share, copy and edit the URL of the current tab is now at the top, when the URL is selected and the address bar is at the bottom.
Was at the bottom too before the update.
Crash when open Bookmarks.
@ouzowtf Yes, I can confirm that too!
Have you already submitted a bug report for this issue?
@mariap
I've been watching the browser's dns query log, and I have a question. I noticed that
dns request to login-vivaldi-net,
dns requests to ocsp-servers
and request for custom doh server address are forwarded to system-wide dns client.
The address of the custom doh-server - this I understand, and here I can use pure-ip doh-server. But why doesn't everything else use this doh-server? It turns out that in the worst case login requests will be handled by a simple unprotected dns-request.
Why can't ocsp requests be submitted using the doh selected in the browser?
And the update of adblock lists also goes using system-wide dns requests. I also noticed something curious: the time of the last update adblock list is shown one hour less than my system time (eg. my time zone). I don't know why.
@temkem: No, I haven't
@ouzowtf I submitted a bug report: VAB-9239
The contents of the tab are not displayed.
it used to be like this:
now it looks like this:
When you open a video in full screen, the browser address bar is visible at the bottom.
@temkem
Hi, you find always issues with Vivaldi but I cant reproduce any of it, no address bar with full screen nor empty tab viewer icons.
Sometimes the Vivaldi team could reproduce it, feel free to report, I just cant confirm the reports.
Cheers, mib
That happened here also but just right after update.
Refresh then ok
Close/open ok
@Zalex108
And then never again?
Nope here,
Tested many other videos but not happened anymore.
- go to the YouTube website.
- press play on the video.
- turn the phone to landscape position.
- open the video in full screen.
If the address bar is not displayed, then perform step number 4 again.
@mib2berlin on my second phone on android 8 I also have this problem
@temkem
/me updating my 8.1 device.
mib2berlin
After the update I test the icon issue in the tab viewer, then YT and cant reproduce it.
Address bar at bottom.
@Zalex108
Can you reproduce the tab viewer issue?
Umidigi One, Android 8.1
