@mariap

I've been watching the browser's dns query log, and I have a question. I noticed that

dns request to login-vivaldi-net,

dns requests to ocsp-servers

and request for custom doh server address are forwarded to system-wide dns client.

The address of the custom doh-server - this I understand, and here I can use pure-ip doh-server. But why doesn't everything else use this doh-server? It turns out that in the worst case login requests will be handled by a simple unprotected dns-request.

Why can't ocsp requests be submitted using the doh selected in the browser?

And the update of adblock lists also goes using system-wide dns requests. I also noticed something curious: the time of the last update adblock list is shown one hour less than my system time (eg. my time zone). I don't know why.