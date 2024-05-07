Currently, the user can choose between either shrinking tab size when there are too many, or scrolling horizontally.

It would be nice if the user could choose to shrink tab size to a certain minimum size and, after that size is reached, scrolling is enabled.

This would be the best of both worlds for me. Windows with few tabs show large tabs, windows with a medium amount of tabs show smaller tabs, and windows with very many tabs show smaller tabs and scrolling buttons for all the tabs that don't fit.