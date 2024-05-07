When the "Horizontal tab scrolling" feature is enabled, and the users shrinks the window width, then the tab that is visible furthest to the left stays in view and tabs on the right side disappear from view.

It would be preferred if an effort is made to keep the currently active tab in view.

Say, with tab scrolling enabled, I currently see 4 tabs to the left of my active tab, and 2 tabs to the right. Then, when I make my window narrower (leaving less space for tabs), I first see the left-most tab and half of the right-most disappear (as there were twice as many tabs on the left), next another tab on the left and the first complete tab on the right disappear from view, leaving 2 tabs on the left and 1 tab on the right, and so on, until only my active tab is in view.

Initial view:



Currently, narrowing the window places the active tab out of view:



Requested situation, the relative position of the active tab stays the same:

