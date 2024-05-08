Solved How do I move the Forward and Back buttons?
mustafakara
Merhaba, başlığımda belirttiğim gibi, ileri ve geri düğmelerini sol tarafa nasıl yerleştirebilirim? Benim için çok açık görünüyor.! [Ekran gezüntüsü 2024-05-07 145409.png] (/ varlıklar / yükler / dosyalar / 1715083163859-ekran-görüntüsü-2024-05-07-145409.png)
@mustafakara Right-click on the Address Bar buttons, Edit, Customize toolbar. Remove the flexible spaces.
mustafakara
@Pesala Thank you.
@mustafakara Tip: To mark a thread as resolved (to save time for others):
- Edit the first post
- Open the dropdown on the Submit button and click the radio button saying Ask As Question
- Submit the post again
- Select the three dot vertical menu of the post that resolves the question
- Select the checkmark saying Mark This Post As The Correct Answer
mustafakara
@Pesala I didn't know because I'm new to the forum. Thank you for informing. I also marked it as solution.