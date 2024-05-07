Crashes from undocked DevTools!? Manual reporting, yay or nay?
On my Linux system, Vivaldi crashes very often. It was crashing on previous versions, as well as on the current 6.7. Although my observations and the sample size might not be enough to say for sure, but I think the crashes are somehow caused by the undocked Developer Tools since they happen after I start using it. I'm a software developer and use DevTools every day, and with two screens it's way more conveninet to use it undocked, on the second screen. Probably everyone can imagine how annoying it can be when one of your work tools unexpectedly closes in the middle of work several times a day.
The undocked DevTools in Vivaldi have always been more or less buggy, as far as I remember.
But this topic is not about complaining. I just want to know, is there a reason to manually send the crash reports nowadays, when Vivaldi already has the automatic crash reporting feature and I have it enabled?
I just want to know, is there a reason to manually send the crash reports
I do not know, but i think manual reports can give more information to testers and devs to reproduce/confirm a bug.
Actually, just noticed, the directory
~/.config/vivaldi/Crash\ Reports/pending
is empty, even though Vivaldi already crashed twice today.
Therefore the steps descripbed here are creating an empty archive for me.
I assume, it's because the pending reports have already been sent.
@RammsteinAM Is Vivaldi Settings → Privacy → Send Automatic Crash Reports active? You can disable it.
@DoctorG Yes, as I mentioned in my first post, it is enabled. When it wasn't in Vivaldi yet, I manually reported crashes a few times. But since there is basically no way to describe the steps to reproduce, and I can't always find the time to manually report every single crash, I was thrilled when automatic reporting option was added , and thought that enabling it can be way more helpful for fixing the issues.