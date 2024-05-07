On my Linux system, Vivaldi crashes very often. It was crashing on previous versions, as well as on the current 6.7. Although my observations and the sample size might not be enough to say for sure, but I think the crashes are somehow caused by the undocked Developer Tools since they happen after I start using it. I'm a software developer and use DevTools every day, and with two screens it's way more conveninet to use it undocked, on the second screen. Probably everyone can imagine how annoying it can be when one of your work tools unexpectedly closes in the middle of work several times a day.

The undocked DevTools in Vivaldi have always been more or less buggy, as far as I remember.

But this topic is not about complaining. I just want to know, is there a reason to manually send the crash reports nowadays, when Vivaldi already has the automatic crash reporting feature and I have it enabled?