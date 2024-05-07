Can't fully disable IMAP logging [SOLVED - by hidden Settings option]
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
Although I've got options turned off (unchecked/unticked) for both IMAP and SMTP logs, I'm still seeing IMAP errors being logged in Mail Status. (I've restarted Vivaldi too)
Just a bit annoying, but maybe it's intentional and not a bug?
mib2berlin
@irritable
Hi and yes, other clients just not show these errors.
You can disable logging completely in the "biscuit" settings.
Open the Vivaldi settings and type "biscuit" in the search field, there are some hidden features for logging levels.
Cheers, mib
ha! thanks very much.
how many other hidden settings are there lol ?