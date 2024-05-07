Im wondering if someone here can help, I've been loving Vivaldi since i first found it several years ago. But now, i seem to have downloaded something that will open up a new tab or a new window every time I hit a link. And usually the link is something similar, as to try get you to use their link instead. Usually I catch it but today I entered a bunch of personal info and didn't notice the tabs switched, and within 2 minutes I started getting calls and emails.

So my question is, has anyone ever experienced this issue, how to delete this troublesome bot/program without deleting Vivaldi and starting with a fresh download. And last, what's the best way to save all my personal settings without losing them in a fresh install if thats the only option.

I'm on Windows 11 with the newest edition of Vivaldi (6.7.3329.24.x64) .

Many thanks in advance!