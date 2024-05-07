Pop up adds opening new windows & tabs
76IndyHanSoloJones
Im wondering if someone here can help, I've been loving Vivaldi since i first found it several years ago. But now, i seem to have downloaded something that will open up a new tab or a new window every time I hit a link. And usually the link is something similar, as to try get you to use their link instead. Usually I catch it but today I entered a bunch of personal info and didn't notice the tabs switched, and within 2 minutes I started getting calls and emails.
So my question is, has anyone ever experienced this issue, how to delete this troublesome bot/program without deleting Vivaldi and starting with a fresh download. And last, what's the best way to save all my personal settings without losing them in a fresh install if thats the only option.
I'm on Windows 11 with the newest edition of Vivaldi (6.7.3329.24.x64) .
Many thanks in advance!
My guess would be a "rogue" extension.
To confirm, test using Guest Profile , this won't affect your personal settings.
If the "problem" disappears, then you will have remove extensions to find the guilty one (just disabling may not be enough to remove the influence).
If you have "a lot" of extensions, then going half by half may speed this up.