OMG is it just me? Why do Vivaldi developers keep messing with the font size? I installed Vivaldi years ago because it was the only browser that would let me adjust the user interface font size where I could actually easily see and read it. I like it at 165%. Version 5.5.2805.38 showed the current web page title and the windows max, min, and close buttons all at the same size as the menu buttons to the left of these. It was perfect. Then due to the new chrome requirements I was forced to update to the new version of 6.6.3721.61. That one still shows my menu choices at the correct 165%, but now the current web page title and window size controls all to the right of the main menu choices have all been shrunk down. And today I installed an update to version 6.7.3329.24 and now the dropdown menu fonts have been shrunk down to a smaller font. What's the point of letting users adjust the user interface if the devs keep changing things? I can't stand it! Sorry for the rant. This is my first ever post. I apologize it its not in the correct location on the website, but I was overwhelmed just by all the places to post. I have screen shots, but didn't know how to post them. Anyone care to comment or help, please do.