User interface
-
OMG is it just me? Why do Vivaldi developers keep messing with the font size? I installed Vivaldi years ago because it was the only browser that would let me adjust the user interface font size where I could actually easily see and read it. I like it at 165%. Version 5.5.2805.38 showed the current web page title and the windows max, min, and close buttons all at the same size as the menu buttons to the left of these. It was perfect. Then due to the new chrome requirements I was forced to update to the new version of 6.6.3721.61. That one still shows my menu choices at the correct 165%, but now the current web page title and window size controls all to the right of the main menu choices have all been shrunk down. And today I installed an update to version 6.7.3329.24 and now the dropdown menu fonts have been shrunk down to a smaller font. What's the point of letting users adjust the user interface if the devs keep changing things? I can't stand it! Sorry for the rant. This is my first ever post. I apologize it its not in the correct location on the website, but I was overwhelmed just by all the places to post. I have screen shots, but didn't know how to post them. Anyone care to comment or help, please do.
-
@Daveroo Most people were complaining that the menus got bigger in 6.7, you can find multiple threads on that topic ...
Just in case this is actually the same issue, go to Settings > Appearance, scroll down to the Menu section, and see what happens if you enable Compact layout. That should return the old style menu, even though in your case that was actually bigger.
I will note however that Google plans to drop support in Chromium for the old style as the new style is supposed to be more touchscreen-friendly. Hence you may want to file a bug about the new menu layout not respecting UI zoom before that happens (and of course file a bug if the Compact layout also disregards UI Zoom).
-
paulanoone
This post is deleted!
-
@sgunhouse Thank you so much for that info. The issue was fixed by enabling the compact menu. I had no idea that option was there let alone what it was used for. Sure hope the feature is not removed, but knowing Google, they never respect people's wishes. They changed Youtube's layout despite massive protests. Maybe I'll just stick to the version I'm now currently running and not update. I know that is not smart, but at least I'll be able to comfortably read the menus. I don't know why it's so hard to find a browser that lets you adjust user interface fonts. Vivaldi is the only one I'm aware of.
Thanks again.
-