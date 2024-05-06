Please add protection against this to your browser:

"The Bounce Tracking technique is a widely used form of tracking by redirecting requests. This form of tracking happens in the background and users are usually unaware of it.

For example, clicking on link A should lead to destination B. With Bounce Tracking, an intermediate node Bounce C is added so that the request passes through Bounce C before reaching the destination.

There can be multiple intermediate nodes. If a redirection server is involved in the bouncing process, users can be identified by the server operators.

The W3C Community Group Draft report describes the Bounce Tracking technique as follows:

Bounce Tracking refers to the use of redirects in top-level context (including HTTP 3xx statuses, meta-elements with http-equiv=refresh attributes, and scripted navigation that does not wait for user input) along with link decoration to connect user identifiers between sites."

Mozilla is testing protection against "Bounce Tracking" in Firefox

