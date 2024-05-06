Webpanel favicons: are they supposed to NOT be dynamic?
From Vivaldi's Help on Web Panels:
Popular uses for Web Panels
- Chat apps
It seems a great idea, but when I make a webpanel out of chat.beeper.com or app.element.io the undread count in the favicon is not updated anymore.
Is it supposed to do so? To not update the favicon?
@DavidBevi Hmm, as i remember favicons for peneles are chaced.
I know only from the past tab favicons changed.
@DoctorG If they are cached it explains the behavior. But WHY!? How can Vivaldi's team suggest me to put a webpage that needs a dynamic favicon in a place where the icon is NOT dynamic?
...what if I want to modify this, to customize Viv to have live favicons in web panels, would it be possible?
@DavidBevi Old bug
VB-58453 "Webpanel favicon does not change" - Confirmed
I updated the tracker now.