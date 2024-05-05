🏁 | Chrome at F1
Just seen the advertisement of Chrome in a F1 car
When will V, be on Mass Media Sports?
They've been sponsors for McLaren for a bit now.
Also, quick search earlier showed almost no talk of F1, cool to see others who watch it on here.
I've seen an small advert of Google Pixel 8 into another car too.
G Tentacles
RiveDroite Ambassador
@Zalex108 I wonder how much it costs to sponsor an F1 car. I'm sure it's not cheap.
