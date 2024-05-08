Vivaldi crashing on startup - again !! Something is definitely wrong. The last time I reported this, along with a number of other users, I had to rebuild Vivaldi. That took a lot of time & really intruded on my workflow. I thought w the new last minute fixes, all would normalize.... and for a while, it did.

But here it is again! Now what am I supposed to do? I'm currently on Edge which doesn't seem to have this drop out problem but not where I want to be.

BTW, Google/Chrome is working, too so this seems to be a Vivaldi problem, sorry to say.

What's going on? Please fix or tell me how to fix. I'm lost w/o my Vivaldi. TIA