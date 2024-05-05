Hide Cookie warnings
-
In my experience “Remove cookie warnings (Easylist Cookie List)” and “Remove cookie warnings (I don’t care about cookies)” mostly don't work, I still get GDPR/ePrivacy cookie banners.
What is your experience?
Is there any working alternative?
Anyway, if it worked, are all cookies automatically allowed? Or disabled?
-
@Dalv said in Hide Cookie warnings:
Is there any working alternative?
Not that I know, especially on vivaldi mobile.
if it worked, are all cookies automatically allowed? Or disabled?
Most cookies are not be saved but... blocking the cookie consent screen sometimes will make the whole site disfunctional because their coding expect the interaction with it and mandatory consent cookies saved.