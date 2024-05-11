It would be great if the "Auto-close Inactive Panel" setting would only be applied to Floating Panels.

Exactly like the current placement of the checkmark actually suggests:

I prefer some panels to be floating (e.g. Downloads, because I only need to click inside it once), and some to be static (e.g. Translate, which I might want to use for extended period alongside normal browsing). It's very convenient to close a Floating Panel just by "clicking-it-off".

It's also extremely annoying when a Static Panel auto-closes when I click inside a website, because the website will re-flow or re-render. This makes you miss the reading point or re-navigate inside website.

The Auto-Close setting should be applied to Floating Panel only and be enabled by default, as this is the most intuitive and logical decision from UX-viewpoint. In fact, with this configuration there should be no need for the setting altogether, as panels would function intuitively out-of-the-box.

Alternatively, there could be two settings to keep everyone happy:

☐ Auto-Close inactive Static Panel

🗹 Auto-Close inactive Floating Panel