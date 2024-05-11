Auto-close inactive FLOATING Panel
It would be great if the "Auto-close Inactive Panel" setting would only be applied to Floating Panels.
Exactly like the current placement of the checkmark actually suggests:
I prefer some panels to be floating (e.g. Downloads, because I only need to click inside it once), and some to be static (e.g. Translate, which I might want to use for extended period alongside normal browsing).
- It's very convenient to close a Floating Panel just by "clicking-it-off".
- It's also extremely annoying when a Static Panel auto-closes when I click inside a website, because the website will re-flow or re-render. This makes you miss the reading point or re-navigate inside website.
The Auto-Close setting should be applied to Floating Panel only and be enabled by default, as this is the most intuitive and logical decision from UX-viewpoint. In fact, with this configuration there should be no need for the setting altogether, as panels would function intuitively out-of-the-box.
Alternatively, there could be two settings to keep everyone happy:
☐ Auto-Close inactive Static Panel
🗹 Auto-Close inactive Floating Panel
Acutely9705
I completely agree that, in fact, the current practice is puzzling. Why can't the user decide what can be automatically put away? Which are suspended for a long time?
@Acutely9705 I am afraid I don't understand what you mean. Can you explain please?
Acutely9705
@dvincent I'm sorry, English is not my native language. I'm using translation software to communicate with you.
What I mean is that whether a certain panel needs to be automatically closed should be provided as an independent option to each panel, rather than distinguishing them as Static and Floating
As shown in the picture, I think an option should be added here