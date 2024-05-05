Start page in Android
Hello everyone,
Maybe you can help me with the following problem:
I always want to set up the quick selection page as the start page for the Android version, but this does not work or I have not yet found a suitable setting. The setting "Close tabs on exit" does not work either. Vivaldi always opens with the last open tab on both the cell phone and the tablet and all other tabs are still open.
What could I do?
Matthias
Hi,
How do you close V?
To make this work, should be from
Menu | Exit
Just tested on Snap and it works.
I guess also in Stable.
Yes, thanks to you... I have also tried the regular logout within Vivaldi, but I was probably too impatient: if I open Vivaldi again too quickly, the cache is probably not yet cleared and the tabs are still there. If I wait a little longer, the start page appears without any tabs open.