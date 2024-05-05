BUG: Can't control the webpage with the mouse scroll wheel or back/forward mouse buttons...
-
When the mouse cursor is put in the blank area of the tab bar, we can't control the webpage with the mouse scroll wheel or back/forward mouse buttons. As a workaround, we have to move the mouse cursor out of that area first, which is inconvenient. Please fix.
[bug reported VB-106268]
-
@TsunamiZ Had you used web panels before and interaction in them?
-
nope, i rarely use web panels.
-
@TsunamiZ Same as in Chrome/chromium/Edge/Brave.
The area is a Windows window area, not a UI area.
But i can reproduce the issue with mouse navigation buttons.
Bug was confirmed.
-
@TsunamiZ This is absolutely not a bug but intended behaviour and it is correct behaviour in every software general. Here, imagine what will happen when you have more tabs than they can fit into tabbar. You scroll through them with scroll wheel. You want to scroll page when scrolling through tabs?
-
i don't have wheel scrolling of tabs enabled, and this bug still happens.