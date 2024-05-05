Sync windows android and iOS?
dalypianostudio
I just installed Vivaldi on my iPad. Can I sync it with my windows laptop and android phone?
Streptococcus
@dalypianostudio
Why would you want to sync bookmarks between a mobile device and a full-fledged computer?
@Streptococcus Sometimes it is the ease of access when you are not at the desk or where ever the machine is, also Vival sync allows (if you turn it on) you to open tabs from other devices you are signed into with your Vivaldi account
@Chas4 I have Vivaldi on my work phone, my tablet and my laptop (my personal phone is not a smartphone), so I can understand perfectly. Though none of mine run iOS.
Streptococcus
But all web pages are not set up to view easily with a small screen, and browsers on mobile devices do not have a bookmarks toolbar, which makes things very awkward when sync is only for everything in both directions.
@Streptococcus Some sites you can trick and get a desktop site (you might have to pinch and zoom a bit), mobile sites are not always great.
With smaller screens the GUI can't directly match that of a desktop set up due to space constraints so some might have those in a menu users can use.