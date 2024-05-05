Email notifications of topic replies is not working...
-
This problem is back again. Email notifications of topic replies is not working. Please fix.
[bug reported 67532216747]
-
@TsunamiZ Check your forum settings to make sure you are set to receive notifications by email and to be notified of replies to your posts. And check the email address is correct of course. Also check that they weren't sent to your Junk/Spam folder.
-
i checked and all my settings are fine. this is a forum bug that has happened a few times before in the past, and it is happening again.
-
@TsunamiZ This has never happened to me in this forum. But there are sometimes obscure contexts - js and css mods, extensions - that lead to errors.
So check this with a fresh profile. Does the error also occur there?
-
it is not a problem on my end. whenever this happens, it is a bug with the forum. i have reported this a few times before in the past, and the vivaldi devs fixed it. so they just need to fix it again.
-
@TsunamiZ I just found out that the bell symbol is crossed out in the threads I commented on. This is actually new and - in my opinion - very impractical. Quasi counterproductive.
-
@Dancer18 This is a forum user setting.
You might have to actually reload the topic to see the Watching symbol changed after you reply.
-
@Pathduck Thank you, and you're right. Because of Tsunamis issue I speculated that it had changed for me too.