Hey guys,

There is a bug, it has appeared about 2-3 (4-5?) months ago.

This is about Vivaldi for Windows. I have Win 11 x64.

I have the top bar expanded for many years:

https://clip2net.com/clip/m81993/3c2d5-clip-80kb.jpg?nocache=1

And recently when I just select some text on a page with my mouse - a tab preview (the one above the mouse position) opens up and stays there, and it is not too easy to close it:

https://clip2net.com/clip/m81993/5df55-clip-236kb.png?nocache=1

I it relatively easy to reproduce (contact me if you need more info).

Please fix it, it is very annoying.

Thanks,

Anton