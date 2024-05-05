BUG: Page previews pop up on page text selection and stay there for a while.
massaraksh33
Hey guys,
There is a bug, it has appeared about 2-3 (4-5?) months ago.
This is about Vivaldi for Windows. I have Win 11 x64.
I have the top bar expanded for many years:
https://clip2net.com/clip/m81993/3c2d5-clip-80kb.jpg?nocache=1
And recently when I just select some text on a page with my mouse - a tab preview (the one above the mouse position) opens up and stays there, and it is not too easy to close it:
https://clip2net.com/clip/m81993/5df55-clip-236kb.png?nocache=1
I it relatively easy to reproduce (contact me if you need more info).
Please fix it, it is very annoying.
Thanks,
Anton