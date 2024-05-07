Sync | Bookmarks fail
-
ChuckBaggett
Bookmark Sync fails with an error in sync internals of "Error: ConnectIfReady@components\sync_bookmarks\bookmark_model_type_processor.cc:470, datatype error was encountered: Latest remote bookmarks count exceeded limit. Turn off and turn on sync to retry."
Here is the dump status text:
Sat May 04 2024 15:13:39 GMT-0500 (Central Daylight Time) ====== Status ====== { "actionable_error": [ { "stat_name": "Error Type", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Action", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Error Description", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "actionable_error_detected": false, "details": [ { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Transport State", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Active" }, { "stat_name": "User Actionable Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Disable Reasons", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Feature Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Setup In Progress", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Auth Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since browser startup" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Summary" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Client Version", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Vivaldi Windows 124.0.6367.123 (d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78)" }, { "stat_name": "Server URL", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Version Info" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Client ID", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "77tLn0Eioae/80OJzwsQ8w==" }, { "stat_name": "Username", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "[email protected]" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Consent", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true } ], "is_sensitive": true, "title": "Identity" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Requested Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2024-05-04 14:58:51 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Received Token Response", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2024-05-04 14:58:54 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Last Token Request Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK" }, { "stat_name": "Has Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Next Token Request", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "not scheduled" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Credentials" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Connection", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since 2024-05-04 14:58:59 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Last Synced", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Just now" }, { "stat_name": "Sync First-Time Setup Complete", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Sync Cycle Ongoing", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Local Sync Backend Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Backend Path", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Local State" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Throttled or Backoff", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Retry Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Scheduler is not in backoff or throttled" }, { "stat_name": "Notifications Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Network" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Explicit Passphrase", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Required", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Has Pending Keys", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Encrypted Types", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Bookmarks, Preferences, Passwords, Autofill Profiles, Autofill, Autofill Wallet Credential, Autofill Wallet, Autofill Wallet Metadata, Autofill Wallet Offer, Autofill Wallet Usage, Themes, Extensions, Search Engines, Sessions, Apps, App settings, Extension settings, History Delete Directives, Dictionary, Priority Preferences, Managed User Settings, App List, Arc Package, Printers, Reading List, User Events, User Consents, Segmentation, Send Tab To Self, Security Events, Wifi Configurations, Web Apps, Web Apks, OS Preferences, OS Priority Preferences, Sharing Message, Workspace Desk, History, Printers Authorization Servers, Contact Info, Saved Tab Group, Power Bookmark, WebAuthn Credentials, Incoming Password Sharing Invitations, Outgoing Password Sharing Invitations, Shared Tab Group Data, Collaboration Group, Plus Address, Compare, Notes" }, { "stat_name": "Has Keystore Key", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Keystore Migration Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2019-06-22 00:14:52 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Type", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "PassphraseType::kCustomPassphrase" }, { "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2019-06-22 00:16:27 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Migration Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Version/Epoch", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Encryption" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Source", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "GU_TRIGGER" }, { "stat_name": "GetKey Step Failed", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Download Step Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Success" }, { "stat_name": "Commit Step Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Success" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Status from Last Completed Session" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Notifications Received", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 2713 }, { "stat_name": "Tombstone Updates", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 873 }, { "stat_name": "Successful Commits", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 1874 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Running Totals" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Conflicts", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Items", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (this cycle)" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Count", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 1 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (last cycle of last completed session)" } ], "type_status": [ { "message": "Message", "name": "Model Type", "num_entries": "Total Entries", "num_live": "Live Entries", "state": "State", "status": "header" }, { "message": "Error: ConnectIfReady@components\\sync_bookmarks\\bookmark_model_type_processor.cc:470, datatype error was encountered: Latest remote bookmarks count exceeded limit. Turn off and turn on sync to retry.", "name": "Bookmarks", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Preferences", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 214, "num_live": 214 }, { "message": "", "name": "Passwords", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 882, "num_live": 882 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill Profiles", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 2772, "num_live": 2772 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Autofill Wallet", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Autofill Wallet Metadata", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Autofill Wallet Offer", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Themes", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "Extensions", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 50, "num_live": 50 }, { "message": "", "name": "Search Engines", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 19, "num_live": 19 }, { "message": "", "name": "Sessions", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 4191, "num_live": 4191 }, { "message": "", "name": "Apps", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "App settings", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Extension settings", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 190, "num_live": 190 }, { "message": "", "name": "History Delete Directives", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Dictionary", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 248, "num_live": 248 }, { "message": "", "name": "Device Info", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 15, "num_live": 15 }, { "message": "", "name": "Priority Preferences", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 3, "num_live": 3 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Managed User Settings", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Reading List", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 6, "num_live": 6 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "User Events", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "User Consents", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Send Tab To Self", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Security Events", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Web Apps", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 5, "num_live": 5 }, { "message": "", "name": "Sharing Message", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "History", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Contact Info", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Saved Tab Group", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "WebAuthn Credentials", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Notes", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 80, "num_live": 80 } ], "unrecoverable_error_detected": false }
Once I file a bug report, assuming I don't luck out and get the issue fixed here, where do I see the results of the bug reports? Can I see the bug report site?
I tried making a new profile and logging in to synch from that and that wouldn't load the bookmarks.
Thanks.
--
ModEdit: Title + </>
-
Hi,
--
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
--
Try
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
--
Also,
Some useful links:
Forums Community Official Tutorials Official Help Forum Categories Modding Vivaldi Vivaldi Features Vivaldi Help Forum Markdown Panels • Engines Vivaldi Tutorials Issues Feature Requests ¿? Menus • Guides • FAQ Vivaldi How To Bug Reports
--
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
@ChuckBaggett Hi - I'm afraid you've run into the limit of 100k bookmarks for Chromium Sync API which Vivaldi uses.
These articles are about Chrome, but this also applies to Vivaldi unfortunately as they have the same base:
- https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/126h3sx/the_upper_limit_of_chrome_bookmarks_on_the/
- https://www.reddit.com/r/chrome/comments/123fmih/new_chrome_feature_causes_users_with_large/
- https://www.androidpolice.com/google-chrome-bookmark-sync-limit/
- https://lauren.vortex.com/2023/05/12/how-google-broke-chrome-bookmarks-sync
Try to clean up your bookmarks, I have my doubts Vivaldi can do much about this limit.
This is also slightly worrying:
"name": "Sessions", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 4191, "num_live": 4191
Do you really have over 4000 tabs open? That can't be good...
-
ChuckBaggett
@Pathduck I have lot of tabs open, often do, but it's "only" 992.
Where in Vivaldi do you see how many bookmarks you have?
I just as a result of looking around to see what is going on with the tab count accidentally cleared all closed tabs when my finger screwed up while moving to the end of the closed tab list which is a destructive command, for some reason. Commands at the end of variable length lists is strange and bad. If there's not a trivially easy way to undo that, it won't matter; I'll forget it happened by tomorrow.
What all does that 4191 include?
In the Windows list, ie, the list of tabs open in various windows, in the Synched Tabs list, It shows this computer's name multiple times, and one shows two windows, one with 940 and one with 484, and those don't seem like they correspond to anything that's actually open.
I don't know how one is meant to see how many bookmarks one has, but I have an extension that shows a count, and it show far less than a hundred thousand, it shows 2,586 links in 97 folders.
Does Vivaldi's remote storage site include all profiles you've ever used and that's why it thinks there's far more tabs open than there really are?
Thanks for the help.
-
@ChuckBaggett I don't know - the only other topic with the same error was this one where I also guessed it was because they reached some limit.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/89047/bookmarks-limit
Maybe I'm wrong, I don't know how Sync works in detail.
But the error message seems pretty clear-cut to me.
Did you try turning it off and on again like it says?
You can use the Sync Node Browser part of Sync Internals to get some more info.
There also this tool for Bookmarks:
https://www.nirsoft.net/utils/web_browser_bookmarks_view.html
Anyway, forget about the tabs, it was just a note. If it works for you, fine.
-
Did a quick test here for "fun"...
-
Started a clean Standalone install of Vivaldi 6.7
-
Duplicated a bunch of Bookmarks folders until it was over 100k (108,197)
-
Started Sync - Upload/Download said "Done"
-
Went into Sync Internals, the same error as yours showed
-
Deleted folders until the amount was below 100k (99,777)
-
Tried logging out and in again of Sync - got another error message about
"preexisting error"... no idea
-
Deleted remote data and restarting the browser, logging in again
-
Sync was OK with that amount:
Notes:
The size of the Bookmarks file will allow an estimate of the number of bookmarks. A 100k+ file might be about 50-70MB depending on the detail of each bookmark.
Bookmarks in Trash will count toward the limit.
The WebbrowserBookmarksView tool only shows actual bookmarks, not folders, which are also included in the total limit.
The fastest way to get your number of bookmarks is if you're on Linux (or use Cygwin), and simply do a:
$ grep '"id":' Bookmarks | wc -l 100698
-
-
Time for BCU
-
ChuckBaggett
@Zalex108
I've used that before, but there's nothing that needs to be done there.
There are only a little over 4,000 bookmarks.
The image shows a bookmark count that Vivaldi displays, awkwardly shown by clicking the delete option of the three dot menu for the profile from the Vivaldi profile launcher.
The Fast Bookmark Scanner extension agrees with the count of bookmarks shown by Vivaldi in the profile launcher.
The problem is not that I have too many bookmarks.
I also exported my bookmarks, opened that file in LibreOffice, and had it number the lines. There are not over a hundred thousand bookmarks. There are only about 4,000 bookmarks. Opening the exported bookmark file in Vivaldi, selecting and control C copying them, and pasting that into an empty file in Visual Studio Code also shows a little more than 4,000 lines, meaning, a little more than 4,000 bookmarks.
The failure to sync is also not fixed by deleting all bookmarks.
The problem lies somewhere other than having an excess of bookmarks in this profile.
-
Just mentioned in case there were some extra because Dups.
I've some more but all systems works fine.
So not sure what could it be.
-
ChuckBaggett
@ChuckBaggett
After days of struggle, I found a post with a solution:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/86752/sync-not-working-vb-96431-update/20?_=1715073835253
Deleting these folders found in the profile folder, or actually renaming them, and perhaps also once again deleting the remote data, enabled it to work.
Sync App Settings
Sync Data
SyncedFiles
Sync Extension Settings
It now shows the approximate 4,000 bookmarks I knew was the correct number, not some value over 100,000.
-
ChuckBaggett
Do you recall what change you made to the title?
I want to know how to make a better title next time. I don't remember what I had put.
-
You had the whole first text
The Bold one.
When there's no Title,
The Forum adds the first text on the Post.
Maybe happened that