Bookmark Sync fails with an error in sync internals of "Error: ConnectIfReady@components\sync_bookmarks\bookmark_model_type_processor.cc:470, datatype error was encountered: Latest remote bookmarks count exceeded limit. Turn off and turn on sync to retry."

Here is the dump status text:

Sat May 04 2024 15:13:39 GMT-0500 (Central Daylight Time) ====== Status ====== { "actionable_error": [ { "stat_name": "Error Type", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Action", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Error Description", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "actionable_error_detected": false, "details": [ { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Transport State", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Active" }, { "stat_name": "User Actionable Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Disable Reasons", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "None" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Feature Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Setup In Progress", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Auth Error", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since browser startup" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Summary" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Client Version", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Vivaldi Windows 124.0.6367.123 (d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78)" }, { "stat_name": "Server URL", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "https://bifrost.vivaldi.com/vivid-sync" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Version Info" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Client ID", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "77tLn0Eioae/80OJzwsQ8w==" }, { "stat_name": "Username", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "[email protected]" }, { "stat_name": "Sync Consent", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true } ], "is_sensitive": true, "title": "Identity" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Requested Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2024-05-04 14:58:51 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Received Token Response", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2024-05-04 14:58:54 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Last Token Request Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK" }, { "stat_name": "Has Token", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Next Token Request", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "not scheduled" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Credentials" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Connection", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "OK since 2024-05-04 14:58:59 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Last Synced", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Just now" }, { "stat_name": "Sync First-Time Setup Complete", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Sync Cycle Ongoing", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Local Sync Backend Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Local Backend Path", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Local State" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Throttled or Backoff", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Retry Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Scheduler is not in backoff or throttled" }, { "stat_name": "Notifications Enabled", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Network" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Explicit Passphrase", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Required", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Ready To Encrypt", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Cryptographer Has Pending Keys", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Encrypted Types", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Bookmarks, Preferences, Passwords, Autofill Profiles, Autofill, Autofill Wallet Credential, Autofill Wallet, Autofill Wallet Metadata, Autofill Wallet Offer, Autofill Wallet Usage, Themes, Extensions, Search Engines, Sessions, Apps, App settings, Extension settings, History Delete Directives, Dictionary, Priority Preferences, Managed User Settings, App List, Arc Package, Printers, Reading List, User Events, User Consents, Segmentation, Send Tab To Self, Security Events, Wifi Configurations, Web Apps, Web Apks, OS Preferences, OS Priority Preferences, Sharing Message, Workspace Desk, History, Printers Authorization Servers, Contact Info, Saved Tab Group, Power Bookmark, WebAuthn Credentials, Incoming Password Sharing Invitations, Outgoing Password Sharing Invitations, Shared Tab Group Data, Collaboration Group, Plus Address, Compare, Notes" }, { "stat_name": "Has Keystore Key", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": true }, { "stat_name": "Keystore Migration Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2019-06-22 00:14:52 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Passphrase Type", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "PassphraseType::kCustomPassphrase" }, { "stat_name": "Explicit passphrase Time", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "2019-06-22 00:16:27 -05" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Migration Time", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": "Uninitialized" }, { "stat_name": "Trusted Vault Version/Epoch", "stat_status": "uninitialized", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Encryption" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Sync Source", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "GU_TRIGGER" }, { "stat_name": "GetKey Step Failed", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": false }, { "stat_name": "Download Step Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Success" }, { "stat_name": "Commit Step Result", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": "Success" } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Status from Last Completed Session" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Notifications Received", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 2713 }, { "stat_name": "Tombstone Updates", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 873 }, { "stat_name": "Successful Commits", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 1874 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Running Totals" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Server Conflicts", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Items", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (this cycle)" }, { "data": [ { "stat_name": "Updates Downloaded", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 0 }, { "stat_name": "Committed Count", "stat_status": "", "stat_value": 1 } ], "is_sensitive": false, "title": "Transient Counters (last cycle of last completed session)" } ], "type_status": [ { "message": "Message", "name": "Model Type", "num_entries": "Total Entries", "num_live": "Live Entries", "state": "State", "status": "header" }, { "message": "Error: ConnectIfReady@components\\sync_bookmarks\\bookmark_model_type_processor.cc:470, datatype error was encountered: Latest remote bookmarks count exceeded limit. Turn off and turn on sync to retry.", "name": "Bookmarks", "state": "Failed", "status": "severity_error", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Preferences", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 214, "num_live": 214 }, { "message": "", "name": "Passwords", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 882, "num_live": 882 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill Profiles", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "Autofill", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 2772, "num_live": 2772 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Autofill Wallet", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Autofill Wallet Metadata", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Autofill Wallet Offer", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Themes", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "Extensions", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 50, "num_live": 50 }, { "message": "", "name": "Search Engines", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 19, "num_live": 19 }, { "message": "", "name": "Sessions", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 4191, "num_live": 4191 }, { "message": "", "name": "Apps", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 1, "num_live": 1 }, { "message": "", "name": "App settings", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Extension settings", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 190, "num_live": 190 }, { "message": "", "name": "History Delete Directives", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Dictionary", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 248, "num_live": 248 }, { "message": "", "name": "Device Info", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 15, "num_live": 15 }, { "message": "", "name": "Priority Preferences", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 3, "num_live": 3 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Managed User Settings", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Reading List", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 6, "num_live": 6 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "User Events", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "User Consents", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Send Tab To Self", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Security Events", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Web Apps", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 5, "num_live": 5 }, { "message": "", "name": "Sharing Message", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "History", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "Datatype preconditions not met.", "name": "Contact Info", "state": "Not Running", "status": "severity_info", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Saved Tab Group", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "WebAuthn Credentials", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 0, "num_live": 0 }, { "message": "", "name": "Notes", "state": "Running", "status": "ok", "num_entries": 80, "num_live": 80 } ], "unrecoverable_error_detected": false }

Once I file a bug report, assuming I don't luck out and get the issue fixed here, where do I see the results of the bug reports? Can I see the bug report site?

I tried making a new profile and logging in to synch from that and that wouldn't load the bookmarks.

Thanks.