Menu Button | Move to Right
-
Lost my ability to move menu option to the right
HI Guys
I have some css that allows me to remove the min/max/close as it has no use on my system using a WTM.
I also have a float out side menu. But forpast 4 months i was able to have my menu bar on the right. After last update i can no longer drag it i asked in Linux forums see here for reference.
Please can somebody help me move it back over to the right i have added my current css here
--
ModEdit: Title
-
Try this
#browser .window-buttongroup { display: none; } .vivaldi { order: 2; }
-
@sjudenim
HI
That is great and worked cheers.
Can i ask another query to see if this is possible.
With my current css the bottom icons stack tightly and out of order compared to no css
i would like the gaps to be a little bigger but i want the new tab + icon on the top
-
Looks like you're using vertical tabs and that you've moved the trash container. I haven't tested this with your layout but it should get it closer to what you want. Might need a little bit of tweaking but let's see
Try this
.tabs-left .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container, .tabs-right .toolbar-tabbar.sync-and-trash-container { margin: unset !important; justify-content: space-evenly; } #tabs-tabbar-container .newtab { order: -1; }
-
@sjudenim the normal view without css is like this which is correct
But my css mod changes it for some reason but let me try your option and mess with it to see it it works. I will get back to you with a update
As mentioned with no css mod it looks perfect but with mod even adding your suggestion not working yet
Here is what i am trying
https://logs.notifiarr.com/?4a72e60b8668f284#ACg6fGHdqXK3tnDumQTycTddCDcWbM5YoQ2cN4YKPwe6
-
Well if it's your code that is causing it, I would adjust it or remove the bit that is causing it. It looks like a resizing issue so check those widths that you are setting
-
@sjudenim
Hi how do i find the correct css name for the 3 icons in the side panel
Open New Tab
Synced Tabs
Show Closed Tabs
-