Easiest way to figure out what tab you are on?
-
Sometimes when you have a lot of tabs open, it is not so easy to find the tab in the tab bar.
what's the easiest way to find the tab up there? or in the window panel?
-
Hi,
I use this
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94466/colored-border-tab
-
@dalinar I use a min width of 120px for current tab in Settings → Tabs .
-
But often a issue is that with too many tabs the unfocused get very small.
Vivaldi needs a min-with for all tabs to give us better access in horizontal tab bar.
-
@dalinar
if you think about using the window panel, check if tabs at the side are also practical for you. visibility is way better with tabs at he right/left side
-
@derDay it depends on what I'm working on, how many windows are open on the screen, etc... usually I like them on the side.. but sometimes I switch to the top or bottom.. I find setting keyboard shortcuts for that useful
-
@DoctorG interesting setting, never knew about that
-
@dalinar If you know at least part of the page title, open Quick Commands (F2) and start typing it.
-
yojimbo274064400
FWIW changing focus to Tab Bar shows dashed line around current tab. Either do this by:
- pressing
F6to focus next pane or
Shift+
F6to focus previous until tab bar has focus
- pressing
F2or
Ctrl+
Eand typing quick command:
Focus Tab Bar
- create shortcut key sequence for Focus Tab bar
- pressing
-
@yojimbo274064400 i clicked on the tab bar and thought that didn't work for me, but if I F2 it then yeah i get that box.. pretty cool