In my dark theme, it is difficult to see which panel is currently active. There is a thin color stripe at the edge, but because it is really so thin, it is hard to see. The background color is also barely lighter.

So I would like to have the background color of the active panel button with enough contrast to the default background, and I would also like the vertical color stripe to be wider. See screenshot:

How can I achieve that?

Thank you for your suggestions or css code!