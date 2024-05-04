How increase contrast of active panel button
-
In my dark theme, it is difficult to see which panel is currently active. There is a thin color stripe at the edge, but because it is really so thin, it is hard to see. The background color is also barely lighter.
So I would like to have the background color of the active panel button with enough contrast to the default background, and I would also like the vertical color stripe to be wider. See screenshot:
How can I achieve that?
Thank you for your suggestions or css code!
-
@Dancer18 //border version seems to be more coherent
#switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) }
-
.button-toolbar.button-toolbar-webpanel:active { border: 2px solid var(--colorHighlightBgDark) }
Oh, that is the wrong color for dark theme, i fear.
Tested only with my own theme.
-
@DoctorG yeah the border is fine too (but the code might not cover internal panels)
Border version, pick one line only.
#switch > * > .button-toolbar.active { border: 1px solid var(--colorHighlightBg); border: 1px solid var(--colorAccentBg) }
-
@Hadden89 @DoctorG Thank you both! It's perfect. And it works both in internal and web panels.
Great!
I prefer this code with filled color:
#switch .addwebpanel-wrapper > button.active, #switch > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > * > .button-toolbar.active, #switch > button.active { background-color: var(--colorHighlightBg); background-color: var(--colorAccentBg) }
Here a screenshot of another workspace:
I'm happy for now and switch to the same issue with my linux mint cinnamon panel to get a similar solution...