Move Settings Button Back to Right Side
-
HI
I have had my settings button on the right for several months i now not it has moved back to left and i have no drag option to move it back.
Is this due to update or a change i really do not like it on the left
Can i tweak it back to right ?
-
@OsoPolar
Hi, I cant see any settings button on your image, this is the settings button:
You can move all buttons where you want, use Crtl and LMB or better use the Toolbar Editor.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/#:~:text=for the action.-,Customize toolbars,-You can add
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin hi the settings button i mean the vivaldi button see image
The option i you mention does not work for me but it used to hence my query
The toolbar editor does not show it
-
@OsoPolar
Ah, it is not in the editor because you cant move it, like min max close buttons. This looks not like the standard bars, do you use any custom CSS modding to move these?
These mods can break anytime.
-
@OsoPolar yes i use css as the min max are pointless on a WTM as they have no use.
But i have tried removing the css and i still cannot move it. But for the last 4 to 6 months i have had it on the right !
I am really confused with the the amount of customisation allowed in Vivaldi its not allowed !
-
@OsoPolar
I guess your CSS simply not working anymore with 6.7, Chromium 124.
You cant move these icons in Vivaldi because menus are pure Chromium code not Vivaldi.
May you ask in the modding section show your code and one of the modding experts can help.