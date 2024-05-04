Increase vertikal Tab with
I'm using tab group feature where the tabs of the group are in a second row. This results in a to small row with for the tabs an grouped tabs row.
@obtFusi Please vote for the existing request: Increase Max Width of Vertical Tab Bar
@obtFusi You can draw the divider between tab bar and page to resize the width of tab bar and the divider between tabgroup and tabs in group to resize the width.
//EDIT: Or is this not enough width?
mib2berlin
@obtFusi
Hi and welcome to the forum.
You can search for existing requests at a user page, the forum search is a bit tricky. We have 5000 requests already.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=&minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Cheers, mib
