Roadmap?
Is there some type of roadmap for Vivaldi development the public is aware of? Does anyone know what will be coming in future releases or are most new developments surprises?
Personally I have very few feature requests left so basically Vivaldi is perfect for me. Anything that comes from now on is all bonus.
But it would still be nice to know broadly what is coming.
@g_bartsch Nope, we can guess (rarely) what will come from devs and internals comments or tags (like in progress) but a real and reliable roadmap for users doesn't exist
@g_bartsch See the tagged feature requests:
That is about the nearest thing to a roadmap that I know of. In Progress features are currently being worked on.
@g_bartsch said in Roadmap?:
The question is who knows the Roadmap? Does a developer is knowing the Roadmap or is the Roadmap even unknown for the developers and time will tell?
@Thot Jon and the developers have weekly meetings where progress is discussed, who's working on what, and what's next. It's a dynamic decision-making situation. Certain things have long been decided, and they will be worked on until they are ready, and other things come up on a weekly basis.
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Pesala Thank you very much for this overview. I have bookmarked it for myself:
@g_bartsch said:
new bugs
@Pesala Thank you; this is good.
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@g_bartsch You could also use or at least follow Snapshot blogs (desktop, iOS android), if you want to know about the features being worked on before they make it to stable.
Keep an eye on the
vivaldi://experimentspage.
@marialeal Thank you .. I have snapshot on 2 machines so follow the blogs.
@daniel Thank you. But what does that page foretell aside from allowing some permissions?
@g_bartsch That tells you features that are likely to be fully released in the near future. Some experiments may be withdrawn - but historically the overwhelming majority of them have become features.
Obviously it tells you nothing of Vivaldi's long-term planning. But it does allow you to peer a few weeks into the future, and perhaps even visit that future.
@Ayespy Thank you but when I type in
vivaldi://experimentsall I see is this image?
How do I see the actual experimental features?
@g_bartsch Those are the features.
Turn them on or don't. The only available explanations are on that page. Once turned on, each one should cause some change in your browser behavior. It would be up to you to detect it.
mib2berlin
@g_bartsch
Hi, in addition, the latest feature there was Window Portals, wich makes new windows open faster, for example.
As this feature is now officially in Vivaldi it disappear in the Experiments.
There was others but I cant remember.
Cheers, mib
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@Ayespy Can you explain what exactly “Enable Chrome Pages” means?
@stardepp Not even a little bit. I haven't the slightest notion what that means, and I've never asked anyone.
@stardepp If you put
chrome://settingsin the address bar, it will get changed to display
vivaldi://settingseven though it is showing the Chromium settings page.
With that experiment enabled, it will maintain the correct
chrome://settingswithout incorrectly changing it to show Vivaldi.
@nomadic I was going to guess that it referred to that fact, but as I wasn't sure, I wasn't going to guess.