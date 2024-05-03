Print to PDF stopped working with the install of Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 on Windows 10
Here's the About Vivaldi information:
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
JavaScript V8 12.4.254.15
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/124.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line "C:\Users\jkw\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path C:\Users\jkw\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe
Profile Path C:\Users\jkw\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default
Variations Seed Type Null
Active Variations 5e3a236d-4113a79e
I tested with the Edge browser and with the Chrome browser. In both cases, Print to PDF worked fine.
Also, I use the Enpass Extension. I also tested after deleting the Enpass Extension. Deleting the Enpass Extension did nothing to correct this issue.
Anyone else having this problem?
Gipper01
@Gipper01 working fine here...
barbudo2005
Ok here:
@Gipper01 Do you mean: Open Print page and Save as PDF?
Or is "Print to PDF" a the Microsoft Print to PDF special printer?
Both work for me with 6.7.3329.24 Windows 11.
PDFs were created.
@Gipper01 Please check Troubleshooting issues.