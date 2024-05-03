How Can Inbox Emails be Sorted Alphabetically By Sender and Multiple emails Selected for Deletion? by sender can I simplyort Inbox

Non-techy Vivaldian Begging for Help and Advice.

My experience with Vivaldi Webmail is proving a nightmare.

I wish to select by sender and empty multiple old inbox emails in one go, or at least page by page.

I no longer am able to bulk-select inbox emails by sender so as to administer and delete emails no longer required per sender.

Similarly I am no longer even able to delete emails from my inbox, as they remain populating my inbox and creating unnecessary administrative nightmare requiring scrolling, scrolling and more scrolling through pages of redundant old inbox emails received AND totally unable to sort them alphabetically by sender. Much appreciate any simple solution that is easy for this ludite to follow