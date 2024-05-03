How to scroll to top?
dawnmarie911
I come form Opera. I am used to clicking tab to scroll to top of page. I looked through the settings and can not find this feature. I don't want to use a mouse gesture or keyboard shortcut unless I have to.
How to get page to jump back to top in one click?
@dawnmarie911 Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
I'm afraid you'll have to - Hitting
Homeis the usual shortcut.
I have mapped a mouse gesture for the same.
It is possible to add "Scroll page to top" as a context entry for a tab, or the page.
For a single-click solution you'd have to create a command chain and add as a button to the UI.
I suggest familiarising yourself with Vivaldi's great Help pages:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/mouse-gestures/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
dawnmarie911
Greatly appreciated. Thank you for confirming and pointing me towards what I need so quickly.
@Pathduck said in How to scroll to top?:
I have mapped a mouse gesture for the same.
Good idea, that's the one the user should use.
You were faster to suggest a gesture
@DoctorG Yeah, just have to take care to not hover the cursor over a link, then it opens a new background tab instead
@dawnmarie911 The Opera feature is different. It doesn’t only scroll to top but also back to previous position when you hit the tab again. I ported this feature to Vivaldi years ago ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/214898
If you don’t want to install a custom modification, you can create a command chain instead ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/509249