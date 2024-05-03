last edited by Pathduck

I don't want to use a mouse gesture or keyboard shortcut unless I have to.

I'm afraid you'll have to - Hitting Home is the usual shortcut.

I have mapped a mouse gesture for the same.

It is possible to add "Scroll page to top" as a context entry for a tab, or the page.

For a single-click solution you'd have to create a command chain and add as a button to the UI.

I suggest familiarising yourself with Vivaldi's great Help pages:

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/mouse-gestures/

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/edit-toolbars/

https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/