Quick question, https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/504759

Is in archive, but I would like to vote for it. Can it be reactivated?

Or this can start a new thread. I am adding a bit more info.. For instance I would like to be able to close all of the tabs in a tab stack without the extra step of shrinking the tab stack.

I think right now right clicking on the contract button at the bottom of a stack just shows the default tab bar items.

I could see either/both right clicking on a tab in an expanded tab stack shows menu items like close tab stack, or right clicking on the collapse button shows tab stack menu items...

Thanks.