Is there any way to change the unread messages counter to only count unread messages from inbox, instead of all the folders? Just like Gmail does.

In this example you can see that Gmail counter says (8) in the tab, inbox only unread messages. I have other labels of archived emails having a lot more unread, but the gmail tab only says (8). That's exactly what I want to achieve in Vivaldi. Is there any way? Vivaldi is showing a counter of (151)

Thanks in advance.

