KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.
-
Kubuntu 22.04 w/Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 x64 Stable
I turned off KDE Wallet, but Vivaldi continues to prompt me for a key on every launch.
How do I get rid of it?
-
@JoelYoung You need KDE Wallet to store the encrypton key of Vivaldi's logins database.
If you set same password for KWallet as Linux user's you will not be nagged after Linux login.
https://help.ubuntu.com/community/kwallet
-
JoelYoung Ambassador
@DoctorG said in KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.:
@JoelYoung You need KDE Wallet to store the encrypton key of Vivaldi's logins database.
If you set same password for KWallet as Linux user's you will not be nagged after Linux login.
https://help.ubuntu.com/community/kwallet
When I create a new wallet, and try choose an encryption method, I get this error:
How do I set up an encryption key?
-
@JoelYoung You do not need.
Logout of Linux, Login, Start Vivaldi, if KWallet ask for password use the Linux user's
Should work.
-
@DoctorG said in KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.:
@JoelYoung You do not need.
Logout of Linux, Login, Start Vivaldi, if KWallet ask for password use the Linux user's
Should work.
Been there done that, lol. KWallet still asks when I launch Vivaldi.
I ended up being able to create a wallet with Blowfish, and it worked.
I don't need the wallet but I also don't need the nag.
-
@JoelYoung Strange, could be a new issue with Kubuntu.
I never saw such with Debian 12 KDE and Vivaldi.
-
@JoelYoung said in KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.:
I ended up being able to create a wallet with Blowfish, and it worked.
Blowfishis the default, you should have used that in the first place if you want your wallet to be unlocked automatically on login. The other method is not compatible.
P.S. Btw, is that a new install? If that's the case why didn't you go with the newest
24.04 LTS?
-
JoelYoung Ambassador
@npro said in KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.:
Blowfishis the default, you should have used that in the first place if you want your wallet to be unlocked automatically on login. The other method is not compatible.
Things a Linux newbie wouldn't know.
@npro said in KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.:
P.S. Btw, is that a new install? If that's the case why didn't you go with the newest
24.04 LTS?
I started with 24.04, but had issues with it partitioning the drive properly. After a few more tries I installed 22.04.
Before that I was using Ubuntu 22.04 for a few weeks.
I'll try the latest Kubuntu again in the future.
-
Semenov-Sherin
Do you use auto-login?
I think I had the same issue with Brave.
-
@Semenov-Sherin said in KDE Wallet prompt on every Vivaldi start.:
Do you use auto-login?
I think I had the same issue with Brave.
Yes, I do.
-
@JoelYoung Disable Autologin in Linux and all is good.