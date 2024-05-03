V 6.7 | No automatic update information in Linux?
Previously, I was given the opportunity to update shortly after the release of a new update in the Linux update manager, but not since 6.7.
Bug?
Vivaldi maintains DEB and RPM repositories, which gets installed automatically when installing from Vivaldi.com. These are updated immediately following new releases.
If you have downloaded Vivaldi from another source or repository, then you’re relying on it to provide updates for you.
@daniel I know that already since I'm using Vivaldi for several years on Linux.
This time, after update to 6.7, there is no update available in update manager, although there was a minor update.
Strange, i started my Debian 12 and still have the Stable .17.
Got no newer with enabled unattended-upgrades and the software updater did not kick in.
I will wait 1 hour and recheck again.
//EDIT: Now (20 mssn later) KDE Discover showed me newer Vivaldi Stable.
@DoctorG With "Refresh" of the update manager, Vivaldi's update did appear finally.
In the settings - without me being aware of it - it was set that only notifications of security and kernel updates are visible. I did not consciously set it that way and will continue to monitor it.
@Dancer18 I use unatteded update for Vivaldi to stay safe.
How to ⇒ https://labs.gwendragon.de/blog/Computer/Linux/vivaldi-mit-unattended-upgrades-automatisch-aktuell-halten
@DoctorG Thank you for your tutorial. However, in my LMDE 6, that is debian-based Mint, there is no such file
etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgrades.
@Dancer18 Had you installed the package unattended-upgrades?
I will check my Mint 21. aAfter installing unattended-upgrades the file
/etc/apt/apt.conf.d/50unattended-upgradesexists.
@DoctorG I had to install the package in LMDE 6.
After that I followed your tutorial.
However, after
apt updatethere is listed not only Vivaldi (that I exclusively added in that file) but also Opera and some other packages.
I wouldn't care about that. If I want to leave out an update I can uncheck it.
@Dancer18 _sudo apt update is not the same as _sudo unattended-upgrade`
unattended-upgrade works in background at daily start of Linux and updates only what is set as to be updated in config 50unattended-upgrades.
@Dancer18 said in V 6.7 | No automatic update information in Linux?:
If I want to leave out an update I can uncheck it
Yes, i understand your needs. As a single user on your PC, you can check what you want to update.
But for me and my partner updating browser without user interaction is very important as we use our Linux PCs for office work.