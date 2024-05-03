new bug: pasting clipborad images into forums
-
updated a few days ago to..
Vivaldi 6.7.3329.24 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Revision d4410a3fae50d95430d6ef72fe7b356214423a78
OS Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.4291)
an im no longer able to paste images with Ctrl+V from my clipboard into forums or github, etc.
its working fine in firefox so ima have to cringe with that till...
-
@indigofairyx I just tried and seems to work on github.
Which tools are you using to copy and paste from clipboard? I used snipping tool and then did a ctrl+V. It works :
Test on a new profile/guest profile. Likely some extension is blocking that.
-
@Hadden89 ShareX 90% of the time in forums.
and wouldn't you know it... i just tried it here and it worked!
checking github... yes.
checking https://resource.dopus.com .... NOPE. this one's most important, ill check the setting in the forums again.
this was broken on every forum i tried for 3 days. i just tired a new update tonight hoping itd be fix, it seems to half fix.
i dont like firefox but if i have too.
-
indigofairyx
off topic....
@Hadden89 i see youre into modding vivaldi. do you know if there is a way or mod that would allow or force vivaldi to you use the system window frame and title bar?
i got this https://github.com/echelon-theme/echelon to work on firefox once, until i rebooted then it broke.
which led me to discover https://github.com/Maplespe/DWMBlurGlass to put aero themeing back on windows 10, nearly system wide. love it and missed it!
fingers crossed
-
@indigofairyx You just need the native window in vivaldi settings (this will let the OS to draw the vivaldi titlebar)
Then it should work with any DWM 3rd party tools as:
- Aero8Glass (which is pretty much dead on windows 11 and newer windows 10)
- MicaForEveryone (Probably more coherent in long term as it uses only 11 APIs)
- DWMBlurGlass (Tested. Does what expected with some caveats)
These tools have to be used carefully as DWM is not an Open API and is easy to have broken layout and also broken logins (because it hooks critical processes, like DWM and explorer). I heavily recommended to wait before updating to the latest newer major release while fiddling with them because everything could be broken if MS don't provide the symbols (pdb files) needed to make these work. Also, an explorer restart or better a re-login is often need/suggested.
Had a quick shot, and it seems to get the best results with acrylic (which is logical, being the New Aero).
Standard Blur/Aero will makes the buttons invisible on not Mica/Acrylic Apps.
From top (title bar only):
- standard x64 software (smplayer)
- standard x64 windows app (explorer)
- standard x64 vivaldi app (native mode)
-
indigofairyx
@Hadden89 that worked, thank you for pointing that setting out!!!
and yes i agree about such tools being BUGGY! if start opening a lot windows my GPU usage jump up to 40+% and i have to get into the glass program to "uninstall" the hook.
such as it is, novelty & nostalgia! ha. i dont use it on the web anymore thou i still have a win7 install on this computer.
im current two releases behind on DWMBlurGlass version because the older one is more simple and stable at the moment. otherwise i love it.
thanks again!
-
@indigofairyx said in new bug: pasting clipborad images into forums:
ls being BUGGY
Probably are not even really buggy. But they have to intercept ANY DWM call of ANY opened app and redirect to the software for the new look and then pass back the control to the OS, which can easily cause the overall slowdowns.
-
i have tried a couple other options that were worse, not at all usable. such as stardocks window blinds & curtains. theyre bad. way bad.
ive been using DWMBlurGlass for a few months with enough stability to overlook the couple memory leaks.
-
@indigofairyx
then use DWMBG, just be careful as said on not rushing on feature updates (staying behind a major release is almost mandatory while using any kind of 3rd party aggressive explorer hooks).
Currently I prefer MFE, because just keep the appearance coherent between store/metro/acrylic/mica apps and regular Win32/Win64 softwares; but if MS do its work but might become obsolete soon or later.