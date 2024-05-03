@indigofairyx You just need the native window in vivaldi settings (this will let the OS to draw the vivaldi titlebar)

Then it should work with any DWM 3rd party tools as:

Aero8Glass (which is pretty much dead on windows 11 and newer windows 10)

on windows 11 and newer windows 10) MicaForEveryone (Probably more coherent in long term as it uses only 11 APIs)

DWMBlurGlass (Tested. Does what expected with some caveats)

These tools have to be used carefully as DWM is not an Open API and is easy to have broken layout and also broken logins (because it hooks critical processes, like DWM and explorer). I heavily recommended to wait before updating to the latest newer major release while fiddling with them because everything could be broken if MS don't provide the symbols (pdb files) needed to make these work. Also, an explorer restart or better a re-login is often need/suggested.

Had a quick shot, and it seems to get the best results with acrylic (which is logical, being the New Aero).

Standard Blur/Aero will makes the buttons invisible on not Mica/Acrylic Apps.

From top (title bar only):