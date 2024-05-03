Side Panels - Inverted Colours
daniluvsuall
Hi,
I've been using Vivaldi for some time, really enjoying using it and the side panels.
Since one of the recent updates, all of my side panel shortcuts only load in inverted colours. I do have automatic dark mode on, but normal tabs don't have this problem.
I'm not sure what to do, as some pages are relatively unreadable but for example:
This time, that page is fairly readable but say Threads.. isn't.
Any help apprecited.
Thanks
Daniel
EDIT: I've cleared my cache and it's still present.
EDIT: It was a Salesforce Dark Mode plugin going rogue
@daniluvsuall Check if Force Dark is enabled in settings (as panels are now pretty much tabs they likely are affected)
Then try to to remove the mis-displayed webpanel (copy the url) and add it back again.