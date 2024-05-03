Hi,

I've been using Vivaldi for some time, really enjoying using it and the side panels.

Since one of the recent updates, all of my side panel shortcuts only load in inverted colours. I do have automatic dark mode on, but normal tabs don't have this problem.

I'm not sure what to do, as some pages are relatively unreadable but for example:

This time, that page is fairly readable but say Threads.. isn't.

Any help apprecited.

Thanks

Daniel

EDIT: I've cleared my cache and it's still present.

EDIT: It was a Salesforce Dark Mode plugin going rogue