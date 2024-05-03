Some browsing history entries missing/deleted
-
Save Browsing Historyoption is set 3 months.
- I do not delete history.
- It happens randomly. I don't know how to trigger it.
Description:
There are some sites that I visit (nearly) everyday. They organize their topics by page, so I don't bookmark all the pages, and just revisit the pages I visited yesterday, through browsing history. That's faster than browsing page-by-page by clicking the next button of those pages.
Such as:
xyz.com/page-1, xyz.com/page-2, ...
Sometimes, I notice that some of the history entries are completely missing, despite I've visited them yesterday.
They are not only disappear from yesterday history, but from total browsing history.
-